Telangana cabinet reshuffle: CM Revanth Reddy may part with some portfolios

HYDERABAD: In view of probable expansion of the Cabinet soon, there is a buzz in the Congress and among the ministers over the likelihood of reshuffle of portfolios.

According to sources in the ruling party, at least four of the six vacant slots in the Cabinet would be filled and the newcomers will have to be allocated portfolios. In this exercise, portfolios of the incumbent ministers too are likely to change.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has all the unallocated portfolios with him, might assign some of them to the newcomers which include Social Welfare, Sports, Animal Husbandry, Minority Welfare, Higher and School Education, Labour, Archaeology, Employment Training and Factories.

The CM is likely to keep Home, Law and Order, MAUD, General Administration and others with him. Sources said some of the portfolios which Revanth would shed might be entrusted to ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao. Sources added that Forests and I&PR portfolios may be allocated to the newcomers.

They said that the CM is contemplating reassigning the portfolios based on intel reports on the incumbent ministers’ performance, working style and administration. Sources also said that the newcomers are likely to get minor portfolios.