Telangana govt sets up 14-member committee for families facing displacement due to Musi project

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted the Consultative Livelihood Support Committee with 14 members for ensuring a smooth transition of livelihoods for the families facing displacement due to the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Saturday.
The government appointed the CEO of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) as chairperson and the GHMC Commissioner as vice-chairperson of the committee. The CEO of T-MASS, the directors of the Minority Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, BC Welfare and School Education departments, the Commissioner of SC Welfare department, the secretaries of TGWRIES, TGTWRIES, TGMREIS and MJPTBCWREIS, vice chairman and MD of TMREIS, and the joint MD of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation will serve as members of the panel.
The committee will prepare a detailed action plan at the earliest to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities and skill training for the evictees, focusing on women self-help groups so as to provide interest-free loans and bank linkages.
GHMC to conduct survey on livelihood
The Urban Community Development wing of the GHMC will conduct a detailed survey on livelihood and facilitate bank linkages. The committee will collaborate with the SC/ST, BC and Minority corporations to ensure eligible individuals benefit from various welfare schemes of the government.
The committee, through the Women and Child Welfare Department, will map nearby Anganwadi centres and facilitate admissions for children aged 0–6 years. The orders said: “The process of support for education shall aim to ensure education and academic continuity, which will be coordinated by education department officials. They shall ensure that Complex Resource Persons (CRPs) from the education department conduct a detailed survey of the students from the shifted families and map nearby schools and residential welfare schools in order to facilitate admissions for students.”
The committee will also ensure proper monitoring of help desks and other activities apart from being in continuous consultation with civil society organisations over the detailed action plan so as to implement the SHG strategy and formulate livelihood plans for evictees. The committee will “submit the preparation of the action plan, implementation and develop field mechanism methods within a span of 30 days to the government”, the order said.