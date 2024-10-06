Telangana govt sets up 14-member committee for families facing displacement due to Musi project

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted the Consultative Livelihood Support Committee with 14 members for ensuring a smooth transition of livelihoods for the families facing displacement due to the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

The government appointed the CEO of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) as chairperson and the GHMC Commissioner as vice-chairperson of the committee. The CEO of T-MASS, the directors of the Minority Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, BC Welfare and School Education departments, the Commissioner of SC Welfare department, the secretaries of TGWRIES, TGTWRIES, TGMREIS and MJPTBCWREIS, vice chairman and MD of TMREIS, and the joint MD of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation will serve as members of the panel.

The committee will prepare a detailed action plan at the earliest to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities and skill training for the evictees, focusing on women self-help groups so as to provide interest-free loans and bank linkages.