Boars, monkeys make life difficult for jangaon ryots in Telangana

JANGAON: Wild boars and monkeys have been wreaking havoc on crops in several villages across Chilpur, Zaffarghad, Station Ghanpur, Jangaon, Narmetta and Ragunathpally mandals. Local farmers have requested forest and revenue officials to take measures to control the menace. Meanwhile, in a bid to protect their crops, ryots have been installing fencing around their fields.

After the recent rains, crops such as paddy, groundnut, pulse and cotton were cultivated. They are expected to be ready for harvest in November and December. However, wild boars and monkeys have damaged them, the ryots added.

P Srinivas, a farmer from Chilpur mandal, expressed concern over the increasing number of wild boars and monkeys in the area. He said these animals were destroying crops such as cotton, maize and groundnut in the fields. Despite bringing the issue to the attention of the officials, the suggested solution was to install fencing around the agricultural fields, he said, adding that many farmers have been left to struggle on their own.

Acknowledging the severity of the matter, Jangaon District Forest Officer (DFO) B Lavanya told TNIE that measures were being taken to address the issue. Forest range officers will inspect the damaged crop sites and identify locations for trapping wild boars with nets, she said adding that in cases of large groups of wild boars, proposals will be sent to higher officials for shooting orders. Captured monkeys will be taken to a rehabilitation centre for birth control operations before being released back into the forests.

Lavanya also appealed to the public not to feed the monkeys, as it encourages them to rely on humans for food.