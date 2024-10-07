CM Revanth Reddy meets Amit Shah; asks for early release of Rs 11,713 crore as flood relief

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to immediately release Rs 11,713.49 crore for the restoration and repair of infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rains in the state.

Informing the Union Home Minister about the heavy rains between August 31 and September 8, Reddy said, this severely affected the state claiming 37 lives, with over a lakh livestock and other animals also lost, officials said, adding that the CM also apprised crop loss along with damages to roads, culverts, causeways, tanks, ponds, and canals.

Reddy also reminded the Home Minister that he had previously written a letter on September 2 requesting Rs 5,438 crore for these works, the officials said.

“The CM also informed the Union Home Minister that a central team visited the state and submitted a report on September 30, estimating a damage of Rs 11,713 crore. He highlighted that the funds currently available are insufficient to address the damages and urged for the immediate release of these funds,” a senior state official here said.

Noting that the Centre has released Rs 416.80 crore under the first and second instalments of SDRF for Telangana for the financial year 2024-25, the CM requested that the funds for restoration works should not be tied to the SDRF allocations and assured that SDRF funds for this fiscal year would be fully utilised.