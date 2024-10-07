Consumer court in Hyderabad orders Honda to refund Rs 1.48 lakh for defective motorcycle

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Medak, has directed Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 1.48 lakh for delivering a defective motorcycle to a person. The amount includes a refund of Rs 1.38 lakh along with 9% per annum interest from the date of complaint (March 14) till the date of realisation and Rs 10,000 compensation.

In his complaint, Katroth Vasanth Ravu, a resident of Chitkul mandal, claimed that he had paid Rs 1.38 lakh in three instalments towards the purchase of a two-wheeler from the local Honda service dealer, Venkata Saai Honda, located in Jogipet mandal. During the transaction, the dealer informed Ravu that the delivery of the vehicle would take approximately a month. Surprisingly, a few days later, the same dealer notified Ravu that he had arranged for a two-wheeler from a different dealer.

From the very beginning, Ravu encountered issues with the motorcycle’s functionality. Despite numerous visits to the Opposite party No.2 for servicing, the vehicle’s condition remained unchanged. Consequently, the complainant took the vehicle for repair several times at the seller’s main branch service centre but found no relief.