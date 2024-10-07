Telangana CM Revanth Reddy misled entire nation on crop loan waiver: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy misled the entire nation on crop loan waiver. In response to the CM writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Harish wrote an open letter to Revanth Reddy stating: “It’s unfortunate that you have adopted the tactics of misguiding the people of Telangana with respect to the crop loan till now. It appears that you have extended your tactics of deception to the whole of India.”

“I wish to bring to the notice of the people of this great nation the deception tactics adopted by the Congress government in Telangana,” Harish said while highlighting what the Congress assured the people and what its government did for the state farmers.

“Rahul Gandhi had promised the farmers of Telangana that they will complete the crop loan waiver on December 9, 2023, immediately after forming the government,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA said that the Congress government failed to fulfil its promise and extended the deadline to August 15, 2024 during the Lok Sabha elections.

“The chief minister went a step further and took a vow in the name of every god that he will complete the process of crop loan waiver by August 15 to win the trust of Telangana people,” he added.

“The CM’s claim that the Telangana government has completed the crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh is totally false and it was evident from the data provided by the State Bank of India on September 25 in response to an RTI application filed by me,” Harish said in the letter.