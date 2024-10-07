Telangana: GHMC to restore RK Puram’s road over bridge

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to take up the restoration of the Road Over Bridge (RoB) of RK Puram in Secunderabad.

The RoB allows citizens to commute between Sainikpuri, AS Rao Nagar and ECIL. Sources said there have been frequent complaints from motorists regarding the damage to expansion joints and excessive vibrations during heavy vehicular movement over the RoB.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation and restoration measures for the RoB are estimated to cost around Rs 4.60 crore.

GHMC officials said that a private agency carried out a study of the RoB wherein they found that the road was in a distressing condition due to severe corrosion of main rebars observed in girders, diaphragms and deck slab.

It is learnt that during the monsoon season, water leakage is observed from the diaphragms and the girder portions, causing rusting of the exposed reinforcement and affecting the strength of the structure.

Expansion joints are clogged and are not properly functioning, the officials said.