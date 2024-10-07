Telangana govt issues pattas for 1.3K acres of non-existent land, says Minister Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that land titles have been issued for around 1,300 acres of non-existent land in Tirumalagiri mandal of Nagarjunasagar constituency.

Speaking during a meeting he had with special grade deputy collectors and deputy collectors here, the minister said: “Out of 4,380 acres of land surveyed, we have identified excess pass books for 1,300 acres.”

The minister also said that the government will introduce the new Record of Rights (RoR) Act to free people from the hardships they suffered during the decade-long rule of the BRS.

Stating that the people are feeling insecure, he said: “We will fulfil aspirations of the people by bringing reforms in the revenue system.”

Noting that the village revenue officers system will be revived at the earliest, he said that the government will take a final call before enforcing the new RoR Act.

Meanwhile, the minister also promised to promote 17 eligible deputy collectors to IAS ranks, and create 33 special deputy grade collector posts.

Responding to a request made by Deputy Collectors Association president V Lachi Reddy, he said that all the issues being faced by the deputy collectors will be resolved soon.