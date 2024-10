HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the government would invest Rs 5,000 crore to construct Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) in all Assembly constituencies. The foundation stones will be laid on October 11 for the schools to be established on a pilot basis in a few constituencies, he disclosed while unveiling the concept of YIIRS along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The schools would have students belonging to SC, ST, BC and other sections of society, he said and added: “Our government believes that education is the great equaliser. By integrating SC, ST, BC and minority students under one roof, we will be erasing the lines that divide our society.”

Addressing the media on the occasion, Vikramarka described the move as a milestone in the education sector. “To enable Telangana children to compete at the global level, the government is giving priority to the education sector. Education of international standards will be imparted to students up to Class 12 with English as a medium of instruction,” he explained.

“District collectors have been instructed to acquire 25 acres in each constituency. So far, land has been acquired in 20–22 constituencies,” he said, adding that YIIRS will be sanctioned in a phased manner in all Assembly segments. The construction of each YIIRS would cost Rs 25 crore, he said.

He further elaborated that the construction of these schools would be taken up in such a way as to utilise green energy and also enable students of all sections of society to study together as a family. “Sports and recreational facilities will also be provided in these schools so that the students can study in a stress-free academic environment. The government will also build theatres to screen films through satellite channels to ensure the students are not deprived of entertainment.”

Expressing concern over the present condition of residential schools in the state, Vikramarka observed: “Many residential schools are being run in rented buildings and function halls. The students in many of these schools are suffering due to lack of basic facilities like toilets. Our government is committed to providing quality education to the poor.”

He said that out of the total 1,023 residential schools in the state, 662 do not have own buildings.