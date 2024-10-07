Union minister Kishan Reddy flags off Secunderabad - Vasco Da Gama Express

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the inaugural journey of the Secunderabad - Vasco Da Gama Express here on Sunday.

From October 9, the train (17039) will leave the Secunderabad Railway Station at 10.05 am every Wednesday and Saturday. From Vasco Da Gama, the train will leave every Thursday and Saturday from October 10. Apart from Hyderabad, the train will provide a direct connection to Goa for people in Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar and Gadwal.

Kishan noted that there was a long pending demand to run an exclusive train to Goa from Hyderabad. “In order to meet the aspirations of the people, one exclusive and direct express train to Vasco Da Gama from Secunderabad is being introduced for two days a week,” he said.

The minister added that Telangana has witnessed multiple infrastructural developments about Railways over the past few years “Secunderabad railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore and the works are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. It is second after the New Delhi railway station in running the highest number of Vande Bharat services. Works at the Cherlapalli railway terminal are nearing completion. Major terminal stations in twin cities like Hyderabad and Kacheguda are also planned to be upgraded with modern infrastructure facilities,” the minister said, adding that 346 kms of new lines and 383 kms of double, triple and quadruple lines have been laid in the state during the last 10 years.