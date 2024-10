Previous govts talked big, failed to protect water bodies: Bhatti

Previous governments failed miserably to keep their promise to clean up the Musi and protect the lakes located inside the Outer Ring Road from encroachments, he alleged and added: “Is it not a fact that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao talked big on protecting lakes and that strict measures would be taken to prevent encroachments when they were in power? The Congress government has taken up the responsibility of protecting the lakes and handing over Hyderabad city to the future generations.”

“Hyderabad city is known for its rocks, parks and lakes that enhance the charm of the city. But over a period of time, rocks have disappeared and parks have been encroached. The lakes built to provide drinking water to the residents of Hyderabad too disappeared, exposing the city to the danger of flooding whenever heavy rains lashed the city. This government can no longer ignore the real threat to the city due to encroachment of lakes and is firm on implementing measures to protect the water bodies,” he elaborated.

Stating that the government is keen to attract the attention of the world to the global city of Hyderabad, Bhatti Vikramarka said that they are ready to listen to the suggestions on the rejuvenation of the Musi river and their doors are open for any constructive advice and suggestions.

He asked the opposition parties to come forward with suggestions on how to move ahead to benefit the people.

Assuring people that the government will not leave those losing houses in the Musi catchment area to their fate, Vikramarka said that they are ready to extend any kind of help to them. He also promised to help those living in thatched houses without house pattas in the Musi catchment area.