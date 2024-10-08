Clash erupts between MIM and Congress leaders in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A clash broke out between Nampally AIMIM MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain, Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan and their supporters at Humayun Nagar on Monday.

The scuffle, which involved stone pelting, fighting and arguments, allegedly took place due to a dispute over a cement-concrete road construction in the Nampally segment. Five persons from both sides were injured in the clash, sources said.

Feroz said he received a complaint that the road opposite Asif Nagar police station was completely dug up and that a new road was being constructed without a sewerage line. “People said they were facing problems in travelling and parking. So I went there for inspection to enquire and check the quality of works,” he added.

The Congress leader alleged that while he was inspecting, Majid Hussain and his supporters along with rowdy sheeters came to attack the Congress cadre. “They used a police officer’s lathi to attack us,” he claimed.

Feroz stated that he had spoken to senior Congress leaders about the matter and would soon speak to the CM about it. “I will also formally meet the CP and the DGP,” he said, sharing his intent to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, Majid Hussain said the MIM cadre was on a padayatra in Nampally when the incident took place. ““They were moving around Nampally and harassing GHMC contractor who was monitoring the road construction. As an MLA, it is my responsibility to stop them,” he told TNIE and questioned the authority of the politician to carry out such an inspection.

“Just today, the GHMC-approved contractor lodged a complaint with the Humayun Nagar police that their (Congress) members were harassing them and halting the development,” he said, adding that since the works had begun recently, any comments on the quality of construction were “baseless”.

In the complaint, the GHMC contractor said, “Immediately after starting the work, Rizwan and Mannan, along with others stopped it.”

Meanwhile, the injured persons lodged complaints with the police.