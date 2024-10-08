Congress activists lay siege to KCR’s camp office in Telangana's Gajwel

SIDDIPET: Congress leaders and activists on Monday laid siege to the camp office of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding immediate distribution of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to eligible beneficiaries.

Before their protest, the Congress leaders lodged a “missing person” complaint with the police stating KCR was missing.

As no one was present in the former CM’s camp office, they pasted a petition on the wall.

The protesters alleged that despite being the local MLA, KCR has not been coming to the camp office for the past 10 months, not listening to the problems of the people and was not distributing the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques.

They said that the government has recently sanctioned funds and around 860 cheques were prepared for those who applied two years ago, but the MLA was not distributing them.

Protesters recalled that district in-charge minister Konda Surekha, during her recent visit to Gajwel, accused KCR of blocking the distribution of cheques saying that he is the Leader of the Opposition and hence higher than the minister on the list of protocol.

“If the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques are not distributed within the next two to three days, we will be back,” the protesters warned, before leaving.