Hospital director booked for ‘cheating’ woman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A criminal case has been lodged against director of KIMS hospital Bollineni Krishnaiah and MD of Lotus Hospital Vankayalapati Venkateswara Prasad at the Hyderabad CCS.

The complainant, who identified as the second wife of Krishnaiah, alleged that he cheated her into marrying him, conceived three children and deceived her by taking away two of her kids.

In her complaint, she said that Krishnaiah married her in 2004 at Vizag after he told her that he had strained relations with his first wife and she was unable to give birth to his children.

Later, the couple moved to Banjara Hills. “He said he would introduce me to his family later,” the victim said.

She claimed that her first child was officially registered as the son of the two. After the boy turned two-years-old, Krishnaiah allegedly took him away from her and told her that he had heart complications and would grow up in a better environment with his family. He allegedly took away her second child, a daughter, in a similar fashion.

After the woman gave birth to a third child, she confronted him about her two children and the man tried to evade her questions. She later somehow got in touch with her first son who told her that he was unaware that she was his birth mother.

She said her son told him that her elder daughter was growing up as the child of the MD of Lotus Hospital, Prasad and his wife. On confrontation, the victim said she received life threats from the accused.