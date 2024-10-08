'No public anger towards Congress govt': Telangana Minister Thummala

HYDERABAD: Claiming that there is no public anger towards the Congress government, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday said that if there was any, his Cabinet colleagues would have experienced it as they were mingling with the people.

He was speaking after attending a ‘Meet the Minister’ programme at Gandhi Bhavan.

The minister said that the government would deposit Rythu Bharosa funds after the ongoing farmer loan waiver scheme is completed.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the state government of not fully implementing the loan waiver scheme. He wanted the prime minister to clarify whether the BJP is implementing such a scheme in the states where it is in power.

Nageswara Rao said that the state government has already waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh or less of 22 lakh farmers and would soon provide relief to the 20 lakh other farmers who have borrowed over Rs 2 lakh.