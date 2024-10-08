Telangana: Light to moderate rains to continue past Dasara

HYDERABAD: The state will continue to experience light to moderate rain and thundershowers till October 13.

As of Monday, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu and Siddipet districts experienced light to moderate rain and light thunderstorms with wind speeds around 40 kmph.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy till October 8.

For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph.