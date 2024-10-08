TGIIC allots land to 70 companies

HYDERABAD: E Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of TGIIC, on Monday announced that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) and the State-Level Land Allotment Committee granted allotment orders to 70 companies after reviewing land allotment applications.

Vishnuvardhan highlighted that the investments total Rs 1,721 crore and will create 7,543 jobs through the new companies. The TGIIC has allocated 566.53 acres of land in various locations across the state for the establishment of these firms.

Some of the notable investments include Mayura India Pvt Ltd from Indonesia, which will invest Rs 158.8 crore to set up a food processing and manufacturing industry, creating 866 jobs. Loham Materials Pvt. (lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry) has made a Rs 502 crore investment, generating employment for 414 people.

Amritanjan HealthCare Limited has invested Rs 125.04 crore and is expected to create 142 jobs. Jayadurga Home Decors, with an investment of Rs 114.12 crore, will provide employment for 950 people. Drogo Drones Pvt. has invested Rs 34.63 crore, creating 300 jobs.

According to the TGIIC, various other companies will also invest crores of rupees in Telangana, generating employment opportunities for thousands of young people.