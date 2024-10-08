'Why this reckless rush to raze homes?': BRS leader Dasoju

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Sravan Dasoju on Monday expressed apprehensions over the state government’s “reckless rush” to demolish homes without a detailed project report (DPR) for the Musi beautification project.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, Sravan condemned the government’s proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore project, calling it a blatant violation of the rights of thousands of residents living along the river.

He accused the administration of high-handedness and insensitivity in forcibly evicting families without due compensation or consultation, likening these actions to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer tactics.

Sravan accused the state government of following a “bulldozer raj” policy by demolishing the homes of lakhs of people living in the riverbed and buffer zones, without any compensation as required by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.

He highlighted the stark contradiction in the chief minister’s actions, saying that as a Congress leader, the latter should be upholding the legacy of Indira Gandhi’s slogan of “Roti, Kapada aur Makaan.”

Sravan expressed concern over the government’s refusal to engage in meaningful consultation with environmentalists, urban planners and the affected communities, right from Vikarabad to Wadapally.

Expressing disappointment, he questioned the role of senior bureaucrats in supporting these unconstitutional actions and alleged that the silence of officials who should be upholding the principles of justice and law, amounts to a betrayal of their duty to protect citizens’ rights.

The BRS leader demanded that the government withdraw the “hastily introduced” GO 477 and immediately halt all demolitions.

Sravan said that the revival of the Musi must respect the environment and protect the livelihoods of the people residing along its banks. “Our fight is not just for the protection of homes but also for upholding justice, humanity and democratic values,” declared Sravan.