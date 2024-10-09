BEE urges Telangana to highlight energy-efficient investment potential

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Union Ministry of Power, has emphasised the need for the Telangana’s State Designated Agency (SDA) TGREDCO to highlight the significant potential for energy-efficient investments in the state, particularly Hyderabad.

The move is in order to align with the Union government’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative.

The initiative aims to establish environmentally friendly and energy-efficient standards, thereby attracting global investments and improving the living standards of the local population.

According to the BEE, forecasts indicate substantial investments in various sectors, including buildings, and municipal services in the state.

The key topic was highlighted by Media Adviser ( South/ UTs) BEE at the fourth International Conference on Environmental Management (ICEM), organised by the Indian Society of Geomatics (ISG) in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The industrial sector in Hyderabad, known for its thriving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and IT industries is a major driver of the state’s economy, the BEEs said.

It noted that Hyderabad has the potential to emerge as one of the best cities in promotion of Mission LIFE and in the area of energy efficiency which contributes 50% for addressing climate change.