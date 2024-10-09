Cabinet sub-committee proposes one-man panel to study SC subcategorisation

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee, constituted to study the apex court order on sub-classification within the SC/ST categories to carefully examine various aspects associated with the issue and make recommendations regarding the way forward.

The committee has decided to recommend formation of a “one-man judicial commission” comprising a retired Supreme Court or high court judge to further study and assess backwardness among different castes within the SC category.

According to a statement issued by the Cabinet sub-committee head and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a decision to this effect was taken during the third meeting of the committee held here on Tuesday.

The sub-committee has already received a report from the Advocate General on the draft Terms of Reference for appointing the judicial commission.

The decision to recommend the appointment of a judicial commission was taken to ensure that the process of SC subcategorisation withstands judicial scrutiny, Uttam said during the meeting.

“The committee would soon visit several districts to gather people’s feedback on SC subcategorisation. The analysis of the collected data may be assigned to reputable government organisations like the Centre for Economic and Social Studies to ensure a thorough and impartial review,” he said.