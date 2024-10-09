Cabinet sub-committee proposes one-man panel to study SC subcategorisation

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee, constituted to study the apex court order on sub-classification within the SC/ST categories to carefully examine various aspects associated with the issue and make recommendations regarding the way forward.
The committee has decided to recommend formation of a “one-man judicial commission” comprising a retired Supreme Court or high court judge to further study and assess backwardness among different castes within the SC category.
According to a statement issued by the Cabinet sub-committee head and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a decision to this effect was taken during the third meeting of the committee held here on Tuesday.
The sub-committee has already received a report from the Advocate General on the draft Terms of Reference for appointing the judicial commission.
The decision to recommend the appointment of a judicial commission was taken to ensure that the process of SC subcategorisation withstands judicial scrutiny, Uttam said during the meeting.
“The committee would soon visit several districts to gather people’s feedback on SC subcategorisation. The analysis of the collected data may be assigned to reputable government organisations like the Centre for Economic and Social Studies to ensure a thorough and impartial review,” he said.
The meeting was attended by ministers D Anasuya, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu and D Rajanarsimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and senior officials. The committee also sought a report on the sub-caste wise employment of SCs from the various departmental boards, including TGLPRB, SCCL, MHSRB, Transmission Corporation and TGPSC.
The Cabinet sub-committee received 1,082 representations from communities, organisations and individuals with suggestions and objections on the matter.
After a team of officials visited Punjab and Tamil Nadu where reservations based on SC subcategorisation were being implemented, the committee learnt that SCs in the former were classified into two groups — Balmikis, Mazhabi Sikhs in one category and 37 other castes in the other category. Out of 25% SC reservation, Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs (40% of SC population) get 12.5% and other 37 communities (60% of SC population) get 12.5%, i.e. 50% of SC reservation to each group, the committee found.
Tamil Nadu provides 18% reservation for SCs in education and employment. The Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars (Special Reservation) Act, 2009, was enacted based on the recommendations of Justice MS Janarthanam committee report, providing 3% reservation for Arunthathiyars within the SC reservation. The Tamil Nadu government successfully implemented subcategorisation through an executive order.