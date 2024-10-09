ED questions Azharuddin for nine hours in HCA money laundering probe

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Azharuddin, former president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and former Congress MP, was questioned for about nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday.

He was summoned four days ago to appear before the agency in connection with allegations of laundering Rs 3.26 crore funds of HCA.

The agency filed a case against him based on FIRs registered by Uppal police over allegations that Azharuddin and the then committee members diverted HCA funds to shell companies for money laundering purposes.

Azharuddin appeared before the investigation officer around 11 am at the ED’s Basheerbagh office here.

The agency officials questioned him about the Rs 20 crore used for procuring fire vehicles, generators, gym equipment, etc.

The agency also questioned him about the findings of the forensic audit which points out faults in allocation of works and allotment of funds to private agencies.

Sources also stated that the agency grilled him on why funds were released before the completion of works.

Sources stated that the agency wants to question former members of the HCA who are facing allegations along with Azharuddin in the case.

The investigation officer is learnt to have asked Azharuddin to make himself available after Dasara for questioning once again. The agency is likely to question him along with former members of HCA.

The ED officials grilled him for about nine hours on the management of HCA funds during his stint as its president. They made searches at the premises of the former officer-bearers including Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub from where the officials seized digital records and Rs 10.39 lakh unaccounted money.

After questioning by the ED officials, Azharuddin said that he did nothing wrong and that a few persons were trying to frame him. He also stated that he had submitted all the details to the ED and expressed confidence that he would emerge unscathed.