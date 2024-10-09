Hyderabad set to boost tourism with three new projects by TGTDC

HYDERABAD: As part of the continuing efforts to provide quality tourism infrastructure, the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TGTDC) has decided to develop three vacant parcels at prime locations in Hyderabad into tourism or hospitality projects.

The tourism or hospitality projects (leisure, recreation and entertainment facilities) planned by the TGTDC are located beside Yatri Nivas, S P Road, Secunderabad (0.38 guntas), Lower Tank Bund Road, beside Hotel Expotel (2.35 acres) and Kavuri Hills, beside Hotel Daspalla, Shaikpet mandal (one acre).

These tourism or hospitality projects will be developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to generate revenues to both TGTDC and the agency.

Sources said that TGTDC invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from interested parties for development of tourism or hospitality projects at select vacant lands in the city.

The purpose of the EOI is to seek project concepts or ideas related to the tourism or hospitality sector from the interested agencies at the identified places. The TGTDC is involved in development and promotion of tourism in the state.

The aim of the TGTDC is to provide state-of-the-art tourism projects to those who visit Telangana. It has a chain of Haritha hotels, resorts and restaurants, spread across the state at all major tourist destinations, which include wayside amenities on major national and state highways, sources said.