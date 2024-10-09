Hyderabad's Rs 17,212 crore sewer network to span 7,034 km under new master plan

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed a sewer network project which would cost an estimated Rs 17,212.69 crore for Greater Hyderabad under Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP).

The project would cover the GHMC, its peripheral circles, some parts of core city zones and urban local bodies (ULB) inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The total length of the proposed sewer network is 7,034 km — 2,656 km in the peripheral circles and core city and 4,378 km in ULBs inside ORR.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Mumbai-based Shah Technical Consultants, gives separate proposals for the peripheral circles and core city and the ULBs that are in the ORR limits. As there is a proper sewerage system in the core city, the focus will be on the peripheral circles of a cumulative length of 2,231 km.

In the peripheral areas, under Package-I, the government would construct a sewer network of 765.85 km covering Uppal, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Alwal and Serilingampally circles. Under Package-II, the network will cover 643.29 km in Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circles. Package-III will be 831.78 klm covering Kukatpally and Quthbullapur circles.