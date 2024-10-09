Hyderabad's Rs 17,212 crore sewer network to span 7,034 km under new master plan

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed a sewer network project which would cost an estimated Rs 17,212.69 crore for Greater Hyderabad under Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP).
The project would cover the GHMC, its peripheral circles, some parts of core city zones and urban local bodies (ULB) inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
The total length of the proposed sewer network is 7,034 km — 2,656 km in the peripheral circles and core city and 4,378 km in ULBs inside ORR.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Mumbai-based Shah Technical Consultants, gives separate proposals for the peripheral circles and core city and the ULBs that are in the ORR limits. As there is a proper sewerage system in the core city, the focus will be on the peripheral circles of a cumulative length of 2,231 km.
In the peripheral areas, under Package-I, the government would construct a sewer network of 765.85 km covering Uppal, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Alwal and Serilingampally circles. Under Package-II, the network will cover 643.29 km in Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circles. Package-III will be 831.78 klm covering Kukatpally and Quthbullapur circles.
Regarding core city, works are in progress in Zone-3 while the proposals are in the tendering stage in Zone-2. The government has proposed 81 km network in Zone-1, 92 km in Zone-4, 77 km in Zone-5 and 174 km sewer network in Zone-6, totaling 424 km.
Officials told TNIE that there was no proper sewerage network in the ULBs under ORR. “The existing lateral sewers were laid by the erstwhile municipalities. The total sewer system has to be refurbished by laying new lateral lines, branch sewers and trunk mains to prevent sewage flowing into nalas,” they said.
Meanwhile, the state government is seeking financial assistance from the Union government to take up CSMP under AMRUT 2.0 scheme. It may be recalled that two days ago, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy submitted a DPR to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for approval.