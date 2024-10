HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), in collaboration with the Survey of India, will demarcate full tank levels and buffer zones of water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits in a scientific manner.

The aim is to identify and revive lakes and tanks across Hyderabad, with the Survey of India playing a key role in establishing accurate FTL and buffer zones. The exercise will also focus on identifying the city’s chain link lakes, which Hyderabad was known for, to revitalise and preserve them.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday held a meeting with Survey of India Director BC Parida and Superintendent Debabrata Palit at Habsiguda on Tuesday. During the meeting, they reviewed old maps, dating back to 1971–72, to assess the number of lakes and nalas that once existed in Hyderabad.

The exercise revealed the extent of encroachment of water bodies over the past five decades.

Water bodies’ data to be digitised

It was decided that data on water bodies collected from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Irrigation department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be digitised. The Survey of India’s analysis will be crucial in producing a comprehensive report on the state of tanks in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.