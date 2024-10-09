Kishan Reddy lauds BJP's strong performance in J&K, Haryana elections

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Assembly election results of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana proved that the people are with the BJP.

“Proud of BJP’s strong performance in Jammu & Kashmir! A heartfelt thanks to the people of J&K for the overwhelming participation and their trust in the leadership & the policies of @narendramodi government. The increased vote share for BJP in Kashmir and 98% strike rate in Jammu region reflects the impact of BJP’s commitment towards welfare of the region. BJP will continue to achieve Suraksha, Shanti, and Smrithi for all to build a Viksit Jammu & Kashmir [sic],” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

The Union minister also said that the people believed in “double engine sarkar” in Haryana.

“A big thank you to the voters of Haryana for choosing development over divisiveness for the third time in a row. Congratulations to the dedicated Karyakartas of @BJP4Haryana for their outstanding efforts in connecting with the public and showcasing the people-centric initiatives of the @narendramodi government. I am confident that Haryana will continue to prosper under the double engine government,” he added.