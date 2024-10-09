KTR claims Haryana verdict exposes Congress's hollow guarantees

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that people of Haryana have rejected the Congress, though it assured them seven guarantees, because they saw the “false” promises it made to Karnataka and Telangana with five and six guarantees respectively.

He stated that the entire country was witnessing the “fraud committed” by Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh in the implementation of their assurances and the Haryana election results were proof of that.

Rama Rao reiterated that people would eventually teach Congress a lesson for hoodwinking them after gaining power with false assurances.

Alleging that the “guarantee cards” of Congress become worthless after the elections, he said that there was no “warranty” left for the “guarantees” of the Congress after the Haryana verdict.

The people of Telangana and Karnataka have now fully realised the hollowness of Congress guarantees as well as the betrayal of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. He added that the failures of governance in these states have led to the defeat of Congress in Haryana.