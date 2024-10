HYDERABAD: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Tuesday appeared before the Nampally Court on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case he has filed against minister Konda Surekha.

The actor accuses the minister of making derogatory remarks on the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya, from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He claims that these comments caused severe harm to his family’s reputation.

Nagarjuna stated in court that the minister’s remarks, which were broadcast on television channels and published in print media, were false, offensive and politically motivated and inflicted immense mental anguish on his family.

He said that public figures should be held accountable for such verbal attacks in view of the damage they cause to personal reputations.

Nagarjuna stressed that his family has worked hard to build a good name, both through their contributions to the Indian film industry and their involvement in social service initiatives. The family, which includes several acclaimed actors, has been honoured with national awards and enjoys the admiration of fans across the country, he said.

In his statement, Nagarjuna demanded that criminal action be taken against Surekha for her defamatory comments. The court recorded Nagarjuna’s statement and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and actress Supriya Yarlagadda during the court appearance.