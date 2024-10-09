New MSME policy must aid women, dalit entrepreneurs, says Telangana minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits outlined in the newly formulated policy for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) are accessible to women and backward classes, including Dalit entrepreneurs.

He was speaking at a state-level meeting of general managers of district industries centres held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills.

During the event, the minister also unveiled the MSME New Policy Handbook, which was recently released by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The handbook contains comprehensive details about MSME schemes, government subsidies, eligibility criteria for loans and the application process, among other information.

Sridhar directed the officials, both from central and state MSME departments, to work in coordination to achieve growth in industrial setup. He also suggested implementing the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme, which primarily benefits the marginalised classes, across the state. He highlighted that the Industries department holds a key responsibility in transforming the state budget into a trillion-dollar economy over the next decade.

Furthermore, he urged the industries officials to focus on effectively utilising Union government funds for the development of clusters within the state. Sridhar called for proactive measures to ensure that the MSME schemes being implemented with Jaica support achieve maximum impact.

Govt signs MoU with Taiwan for investments

The IT and Industries and Commerce department and Taiwan Chamber of Commerce (TCC) signed a bilateral cooperation agreement on Tuesday with the aim of attracting investments from the East Asian country. It is expected to lead to investments, infrastructure development and creation of new jobs across the state. The MoU was signed between the Special Secretary, Telangana government and TGIIC VC & MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and TCC vice-president Simon Lee at the State Industries Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGIIC) office on Tuesday.