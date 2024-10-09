Six arrested for poaching wild boar, Asian palm civet in Mulugu

MULUGU: Forest officials arrested six people for allegedly poaching wild boar and Asian palm civet in Jakaram village outskirts on Tuesday. The team also seized over 50 kg of wild animal meat from them.

Based on a tip-off, the officials raided a location near the forest and arrested O Komuraiyya (55), a Jakaram resident in Mulugu mandal, O Parshuram (26), M Raju (26), A Somaiya (34), O Komuraiyya (40) and O Raju (28), all residents of Rangashaipet in Khila Warangal.

Speaking to the media, Mulugu Forest Range Officer (FRO) D Shankar said that Komuraiya set up an electric trench to hunt wild boars in his agricultural fields on the village outskirts. The wild boar and Asian palm civet came into contact with the trench, resulting in their deaths. He informed Parshuram, Raju, Somaiya, Komuraiyya , and Raju about the incident. Upon learning, they rushed on autorickshaw to purchase wild boar and Asian palm civet meat at Komuraiyya’s agricultural fields. Komuraiyya was about to chop the animals to sell meat to five people when they were arrested.

A case was registered under various sections of the Wildlife Act 1972, including Section 9 r/w sector-2(16), 11, 12, 39(3), 29, 42, 48-A, 49(B) b, and r/w 42, 50, 51, and 57.