Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti holds district officers accountable for welfare hostel issues

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday instructed district officers to stay overnight in welfare hostels once in 15 days.
During a review meeting he held with officials at the Khammam collectorate, Bhatti Vikramarka said that he would conduct inspections at regular intervals.
“If there are any lacunae, not the warden but the district officer concerned would be held responsible and action would be initiated against them,” Bhatti Vikramarka warned.
The deputy CM also directed the officials to forward all details, including land required for the integrated residential schools, from each Assembly constituency.
Bhatti Vikramarka also noted that several roads have been damaged in the process of constructing highways and as a result local residents have been losing their lives due to road accidents. “Funds should be procured from agencies that are constructing these highways and new roads should be laid in place of damaged ones,” he said.
As pipelines were damaged in the recent floods in the district, several villages in Yerrupalem and Kusumanchi mandals were facing drinking water problems, the deputy CM pointed out and directed the Mission Bhagiratha superintendent engineer and local bodies’ additional collectors to visit the areas and ensure immediate restoration of pipelines on a war footing.
Power problems
Vikramarka said that electricity department staff should respond immediately to the complaints of consumers. “Everyone from lower level to my level are willing to listen and address the problems related to department as well as the staff”, he said.
“The state government cleared promotions that were pending for the last 10 years and notification would be released in the next two months to fill vacant posts in the electricity department,” he said and added that the government was also mulling the idea of introducing some schemes related to education for the benefit of children of electricity department staff.
“The objective of the state government is to supply quality power to people. Plans have been chalked to generate 20,000 MW of green power by 2029–30 in the state,” he said.
“As power consumption is on the rise, transformers, electric lines and poles should be upgraded to meet the demand,” he said and added that the government would provide required budget for the same.
Bhatti said that solar pump sets were being set up to enable farmers earn additional income. The government itself would buy power from the farmers, he added.
“In some villages, under the pilot project, facilities would be provided to every household to generate solar power,” he said.