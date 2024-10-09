Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti holds district officers accountable for welfare hostel issues

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday instructed district officers to stay overnight in welfare hostels once in 15 days.

During a review meeting he held with officials at the Khammam collectorate, Bhatti Vikramarka said that he would conduct inspections at regular intervals.

“If there are any lacunae, not the warden but the district officer concerned would be held responsible and action would be initiated against them,” Bhatti Vikramarka warned.

The deputy CM also directed the officials to forward all details, including land required for the integrated residential schools, from each Assembly constituency.

Bhatti Vikramarka also noted that several roads have been damaged in the process of constructing highways and as a result local residents have been losing their lives due to road accidents. “Funds should be procured from agencies that are constructing these highways and new roads should be laid in place of damaged ones,” he said.

As pipelines were damaged in the recent floods in the district, several villages in Yerrupalem and Kusumanchi mandals were facing drinking water problems, the deputy CM pointed out and directed the Mission Bhagiratha superintendent engineer and local bodies’ additional collectors to visit the areas and ensure immediate restoration of pipelines on a war footing.