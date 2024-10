HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday began implementation of the Centre’s Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Policy by unveiling a vehicle scrapping policy for the state.

Giving details at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the aim was to encourage a voluntary ecosystem for phasing out “end-of-life” vehicles in the interest of road safety and clean environment. Non-transport vehicles over 15 years old and transport vehicles over eight years old are classified as “end of life” vehicles.

As part of the policy, the state government will offer two types of incentives for voluntary scrapping of vehicles — Motor Vehicle Tax concession and one-time waiver of certain liabilities.

The tax concession can be availed on buying a new vehicle of the same category by submitting a certificate of deposit. The liabilities covered by the one-time waiver include penalty on quarterly tax and green tax collectable on the vehicles given for scrapping.