Weavers celebrate as Telangana government announces yarn depot in Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: With the state administration announcing the establishment of a yarn depot in Vemulawada, weavers in the district expressed gratitude to the government.

The Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TSSCO) has been designated as the nodal and implementing agency. A GO, issued on October 5, also mentioned that a corpus fund of Rs 50 crore from the Special BC Welfare Budget had been earmarked to run the facility.

Rajesham, a weaver from Sircilla, said the 30-year struggle for a yarn depot in Sircilla “had finally borne fruit”. He also requested the government to consider establishing the depot on government land between Sircilla and Vemulawada, as it would be more convenient for the most weavers and power loom units, located in Sircilla and surrounding villages.

Another weaver, M. Venkatesh, said a government-operated yarn depot would provide subsidies to weavers. He added that weavers had suffered losses in recent years due to the lack of subsidies when purchasing yarn from private agencies.

Accusing the previous BRS administration of neglecting weavers, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas claimed that the community had suffered for the last 10 years.