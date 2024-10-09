YISU to launch four high-demand courses in October

HYDERABAD: The Young India Skill University (YISU) is all set to start four courses in October. This was announced by varsity Vice-Chancellor (V-C) VLVSS Subba Rao on Tuesday.

In the initial phase, the four courses with the highest job demand in the sectors of logistics, medical and health, and pharmacy will be introduced. The notification containing comprehensive information regarding admission procedures and eligibility criteria for these courses will be released after Dasara on October 12.

Redington, a leading global logistics solutions provider, has taken the initiative to establish a logistics lab at the university’s temporary campus, with an investment of Rs 7 crore.

Among the four courses launching in October, the university will introduce two short-term programs in logistics: warehousing executive and key consignor executive.

To enhance employment prospects for nurses, the university is also launching FINE (Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence) in partnership with Apollo Medskills Limited. Similarly, the university will collaborate with Dr Reddy’s Labs to offer a six-month apprenticeship induction course: Dr Reddy’s Pharma Associate Course.

The V-C assured students enrolling in these skill development courses of guaranteed campus placements. Graduates of these programmes can expect to secure jobs with salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, he stated.