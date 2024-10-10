12-foot python takes shelter on fridge in Karimnagar district of Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: People living in Narsanna of Mankammathota mandal went into a state of panic after seeing a 12-foot-long python resting on the refrigerator in their kitchen on Tuesday at midnight.

They wondered how the reptile found its way inside the house. However, they managed to inform the police and the forest authorities, who then reached the spot and safely caught the snake. The python was later released in the forest area.

It may be recalled that in the recent past, a python was spotted on the village road at Shankarapatnam mandal.

Forest Range Officer Showkat Hussain said when the animal habitation zones are disrupted, pythons, sloth bears and other wild animals tend to enter the human habitations. He remembered that recently a fisherman had trapped a python in a fishnet here. “The man then informed the forest authorities who managed to rescue the snake and release it safely in the forest area,” he added.