BC Welfare Minister Ponnam receives 179 applications in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar received 179 applications from different individuals and groups during the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme held at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The minister forwarded the applications to the ministries and departments concerned.

Later speaking to the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has initiated a good programme to reach out to the party workers and people.

He said that he had received applications related to housing, land issues, ration cards and employment opportunities. He said that the programme is specifically aimed at helping karyakartas who stood by the party during tough times.

He added that the state government has also established a Praja Vani programme for Gulf victims, and provision of Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to migrant workers who died in Gulf countries.