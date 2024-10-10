Explore ways to enhance state’s revenues: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to explore ways to increase the state’s revenue without increasing the prices. Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, held a review meeting with officials of various departments on Wednesday.

He asked the officials to attend the meeting after chalking out a specific plan on enhancing revenue to the state exchequer. He also ordered that a special meeting be convened with the commercial tax commissioner, joint commissioner and heads of departments to “prevent leakages and increase revenues”.

Stating that liquor shops were selling liquor at higher rates than the MRP, the deputy CM ordered the strengthening of the enforcement department to stop such practices. “Various departments should work in coordination to increase the income of the state treasury and hold special joint meetings for that purpose. Commercial Tax, Roads & Buildings and other department officials should meet and prepare a report to curb the illegal transport of sand,” he said.

He also instructed the officials to make a quick decision on auctioning of Rajiv Swagruha flats and plots. The senior officers were also asked to meet and give a report on what steps should be taken to generate income for the government through sand reaches.

Finance Department Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, R&B Principal Secretary Vikas Raj and other officials were present at the meeting.