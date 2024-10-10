Four women walk into govt hospital, abduct newborn in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A newborn girl was reportedly abducted from a bed at the Mata Shishu Centre in Sangareddy Government Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sangareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Sattaiah, a woman named Nasima from Dudigonda village of Manoor Mandal, was in labour and came to the hospital around 2 am.

She gave birth to a girl around 3 am. The woman’s mother and mother-in-law, who came to see the baby, sat next to the bed. Around 1:50 pm, four women walked into the maternity ward posing as hospital staff, took the baby and ran away, he added.

The DSP said a man, waiting on a bike outside the hospital, sped away with one of the women carrying the baby, while the other three escaped in an auto-rickshaw. The hospital staff noticed this and tried to catch them without success.

Along with the hospital staff, the father of the baby, Abbas Ali, lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy town police.

Subsequently, cops visited the hospital and began the investigation. They examined the scene of the accused kidnapping the baby and taking her away on a bike on CCTV cameras.

The DSP said the police registered a case and examined the CCTV footage of the old bus station area and the roads leading to the new bus station.

Confident of nabbing offenders soon: DSP

Sattaiah expressed confidence that police would arrest the accused as soon as possible. Meanwhile, relatives of the victim alleged that even though such incidents had happened in the past, proper security arrangements were not made in the hospital. They complained that there are no restrictions on the entry and exit of people in the hospital.