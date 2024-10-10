Jyotish Peeth seer slams Modi govt for not enacting law to ban cow slaughter

HYDERABAD: Urging the government to remove cows from the list of animals, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, said the administration should give the bovines special status as gau mata (mother cow).

“The cow is not a mere animal. When we say gau mata, we acknowledge that a cow is not just an animal but our mother,” he said.

Avimukteshwaranand has travelled to almost all the northeastern states before reaching the city as part of his nationwide “Gau Raksha Yatra” (cow protection tour). “We want the government to show respect and declare cows as our gau mata,” he added.

He called for a central law to protect cows, lamenting that in its absence, he has undertaken the tour to represent Hindus and Sanatanis, raising the “gau pratistha dhwaj” (cow protection flag) in every state.

It must be noted that the slaughter of cows and calves is prohibited in 20 states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

‘India has never had a true Hindu as PM’

The Shankaracharya also criticised PM Narendra Modi for not enacting a law to ban cow slaughter across the country.

He accused the BJP of gaining Hindu votes in the name of cow protection but failing to take action on the issue over the past 10 years. “The BJP-led Centre is now in its third term, and Modi has announced removing cows from the list of animals, but nothing has been done so far. He has deceived 100 crore Hindus,” he said.