Kalyana Lakshmi cheques distributed without much fanfare in Telangana

SIDDIPET: Authorities have distributed cheques of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi pending for the last 10 months in Gajwel constituency. Beneficiaries were called to all the tahsildar offices in the constituency on Wednesday where they were handed over the cheques without any fanfare.

Former minister T Harish Rao distributed the cheques in Siddipet constituency, while in Dubbak, local MLA K Prabhakar Reddy, minister Konda Surekha and Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao distributed them. In Gajwel constituency, tahsildars distributed the cheques in the absence of the MLA, former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Recently, when state ministers Konda Surekha, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar visited Gajwel constituency, they wanted to distribute the cheques, but they stopped the process after KCR objected. After the distribution of the cheques was suspended for the time being, the leaders of the Congress recently laid siege to the MLA’s camp office in Gajwel town to put pressure on the former CM for immediate distribution of the cheques. Earlier, they also filed a complaint with the police saying that their MLA was missing.

The Congress leaders and activists made it clear that they would organise another agitation programme if the cheques were not distributed by Dasara. Congress leaders told the people that the cheques were ready for distribution by Dasara but the process was stopped due to the objection raised by the former chief minister.

It is learnt that the distribution was done on Wednesday on the advice of KCR. District Collector Manu Chaudhary and the tahsildars of the constituency distributed 857 Kalyana Lakshmi and 87 Shadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries. Though the distribution of cheques was completed, allotment of double-bedroom houses to around 1,100 beneficiaries in Gajwel constituency headquarters has been pending for years.

In the past, double-bedroom beneficiaries also protested outside the former chief minister’s farmhouse. In the past, the beneficiaries alleged that they were facing difficulties in the absence of allotment. On the eve of the Parliament elections, the beneficiaries protested against former minister T Harish Rao when he went there for campaigning.