Tahsildar held for embezzling Rs 14.63 lakh in Telangana

SURYAPET: A tahsildar was arrested and sent to 14 days in judicial remand on Wednesday over her alleged involvement in a Rythu Bandhu scam in Huzurnagar.

The accused, Jayashree, who was previously Huzurnagar tahsildar and is currently the tahsildar of Anumula in Nalgonda district, reportedly embezzled Rs 14.63 lakh.

Addressing the media, Huzurnagar Circle Inspector G Charamanda Raju said on September 29, one Dharani operator Jagadish, who worked in the Huzurnagar tahsildar office, was removed from his position by the district collector. Following an investigation, Jagadish was arrested and remanded by the police.

Officials uncovered that 36 acres and 23 guntas of land, under survey numbers 439, 604, 602, 608, and 1041 in Burugadda village of Huzurnagar Mandal, was fraudulently entered into the Dharani portal in November 2019 under the names of Jagadish’s relatives.

Tahsildar Jayashree subsequently issued passbooks for the land. The duo then shared Rs 14,63,004 in Rythu Bandhu funds associated with this land.

The police have registered a case against Jayashree under Sections 420, 406, 409, 120(b), 468 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).