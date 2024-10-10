Telangana: 25,000 devotees perform special rituals at Basara temple

ADILABAD: On the auspicious day of Mula Nakshara, a large number of devotees visited the Gnana Saraswati temple in Basara, Nirmal district, and offered prayers to the deity on Wednesday.

Approximately 25,000 devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra visited the temple and performed Akshara Abhayasam for their children. It is believed that performing this particular ritual on the sixth day of Navaratri ensures a bright future for children.

The temple authorities made arrangements for devotees, such as drinking water and milk for children. Temple executive officer Vijaya Rama said that the puja commenced at 2 am and devotees performed Akshara Abhayasam.

Three mandapams were set up to avoid overcrowding and ensure a smooth experience for the devotees, he added.