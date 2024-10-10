Telangana: All-party meet to be convened on HYDRAA, Musi riverfront project

HYDERABAD: Facing stiff resistance on the political front, the state government has decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the demolition drive taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) as well as the implementation of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The meeting is expected to take place soon after Dasara.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would take objections, suggestions and inputs of Opposition parties and all other stakeholders on how to preserve the Musi and other water bodies in Hyderabad so that the people are protected from floods.

According to sources, the deputy chief minister is likely to convene the all-party meeting and solicit feedback and suggestions on how to manage demolition operations and provide relief to affected residents.

The meeting is expected to be held either at the Praja Bhavan or the Secretariat after Dasara. All stakeholders, including representatives from various political parties, would be invited to participate in the discussions. The goal is to ensure that the beautification and flood prevention plans are inclusive and consider the needs of all affected citizens, the sources said.

It may be mentioned here that leaders of the main Opposition BRS, especially former ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, as well as BJP MP Eatala Rajender have been demanding a discussion on HYDRAA and the Musi project. The government would likely bring up the encroachment of water bodies in the last decade, when the BRS was in power, at the meeting.