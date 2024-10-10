Telangana: KTR accuses govt of disrupting festive atmosphere with its demolition drive

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that Dasara has lost its sheen this year as the farmers did not receive Rythu Bandhu benefits and womenfolk the Bathukamma sarees.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming Congress leader Mohammed Alauddin and others from Serilingampally into the pink party, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government was disrupting the festive atmosphere during Bathukamma and Dasara through its recent demolition drives.

“Musi kay naam par museebat la diye (trouble has been created in the name of Musi),” he said while referring to the ongoing demolitions in the state.

“If KCR were chief minister, farmers would have already received financial assistance and women would have received their Bathukamma sarees by now. This year, there’s no festive cheer. Instead, a climate of fear has been created with bulldozers,” he said.

The BRS leader recalled an incident in Warangal where locals mistook an official’s visit to a Bathukamma ghat for an attempt to demolish houses, highlighting the growing distrust and anxiety among the people. “We thought only Uttar Pradesh had a ‘bulldozer CM’, but now the Congress government in Telangana also adopted this culture,” he added.

Rama Rao said that people, frustrated by the current administration, were now recalling the governance of KCR. “The Congress came to power by making false promises, including the assurance of two lakh jobs and financial stability. But today, every sector is unhappy with the 10-month rule of A Revanth Reddy,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress hoodwinked farmers, youth and women, citing unfulfilled promises such as Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme and two lakh jobs for the youth. The Congress even promised one tola of gold with Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, but none of these assurances have been fulfilled, he alleged.

Referring to his sister and MLC Kavitha’s imprisonment in the alleged Delhi excise scam, Rama Rao stated that “despite her being jailed for five-and-a-half months in a false case, we did not feel threatened”.