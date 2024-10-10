Telangana: More jobs only after categorisation of SCs

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to issue further job notifications only after receiving a report of a one-man judicial commission on SC subcategorisation, to be headed by a retired judge of the high court.

It was also decided to hold the local body elections in the state only after receiving the socioeconomic and caste survey report, likely by December 9.

These decisions were made during a review meeting on the implementation of the SC subcategorisation and BC socioeconomic and caste survey chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The CM directed officials to constitute a one-man commission on implementation of SC subcategorisation in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict.

The commission will get 60 days to submit its report. He made it clear that fresh job notifications will be issued based on the panel’s report.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar and D Anasuya briefed the CM about the representations received by the Cabinet sub-committee and the implementation of SC categorisation in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and the steps being taken in Haryana.

The chief minister said that having a retired judge will avoid any legal difficulties. The meeting also decided to take into consideration the 2011 Census to enumerate the SC population. The chief minister instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one-man panel gets all required information from all departments to prepare the report.

The meeting also analysed the representations received by the Cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorisation and regrouping of castes in the state. It was decided to hand over all the representations to the panel. The chief minister also directed officials to make arrangements for the visit of the panel to the erstwhile 10 districts to receive appeals and complaints at the field level.