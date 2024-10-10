TGPSC Group-I Mains from Oct 21 to 27

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday announced that it would be conducting the Group-I (Mains) examination from October 21 to 27. From October 14 to 21, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

As per the notification by TGPSC, the exam is scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. Candidates will be permitted to enter the examination centre from 12:30 pm onwards until 1:30 pm, but no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 1:30 pm.

Further, candidates must ensure that the copy of the downloaded valid hall ticket used for the first examination has to be used for the remaining six examinations.

The candidates are instructed to mandatorily preserve the hall ticket and question papers of all exams till the completion of the final selection process, the notification said, adding that duplicate Hall Tickets will not be issued later; therefore, these should be produced as and when required.

For technical assistance, candidates can contact the TGPSC technical help desk by phone at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 during working days. Alternatively, they can send an email to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in. The help desk is available from 10:30 am to 1 pm and 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm.