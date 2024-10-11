Five AIS officers from Andhra allotted to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has directed five AIS (All India Service) officers working in Andhra Pradesh cadre - SS Rawat, C Harikiran, G Anantha Ramu, Srijana Gummala and Sivsankar Lotheti - to report to the Telangana government.

Additionally, the Union government also rejected the request of a few officers, including GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Amrapali Kata and Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, to continue in the Telangana cadre. These AIS officers have been directed to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Ronald Rose was specifically asked to report to the AP government by October 16, 2024. They urged the Union government, upon High Court orders, to allow them to continue in the Telangana cadre.

They had approached the Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) against the orders of the Pratyush Sinha Committee, which recommended distribution of AIS officers between residuary Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2015. The CAT ruled in their favour, but the High Court, in a judgment dated January 3, 2024, stated: “The cases of the officers deserve to be reconsidered for final allocation strictly in accordance with the guidelines framed based on the recommendations of Pratyush Sinha Committee. Therefore, the Union government shall give an opportunity of personal hearing to the officers and pass appropriate orders by law.”

Following this verdict, the Union government constituted a single-member committee with retired IAS officer Deepak Khandekar on March 2, 2024. The Khandekar committee held personal hearings and submitted its report to the DoPT.