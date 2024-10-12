BRS, BJP MLAs in touch with Congress, says TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that several BRS and BJP legislators were in touch with the Congress and they are likely to join the Congress after Deepavali.

During an informal chat with the reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said that “the new joinings were temporarily kept in abeyance for some internal reasons”.

Responding to a query on the Congress government’s approach on the Musi Riverfront Development Project, he said that all the civil society organisations are in favour of Musi rejuvenation.

He said that the Congress government has been widely consulting the stakeholders involved in Musi development. He said that it was BRS which brought up Musi rejuvenation to the forefront.

"BJP doesn’t have a moral right to speak about the poor. BJP is the party which helps Ambanis and Adanis in looting this country,” Mahesh Goud added.