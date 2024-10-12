District collectors asked to form Indiramma panels in Telangana

NALGONDA: The state government on Friday directed all district collectors to form village and municipal-level Indiramma Committees for implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The Congress government intends to provide a piece of land and Rs 5 lakh assistance to the poor and Rs 5 lakh assistance to construct a house to those who own a housing plot under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The collectors were asked to ensure that these committees are in place by Saturday. As per the directions of the government, the Indiramma Committees at gram panchayat/municipal ward level will also comprise local residents as well as activists.

At panchayat level, the panels will comprise local sarpanch or Panchayat Special Officer, two members of Women’s Self Help Groups and three local residents as members, including one member each from the BC and SC/ST communities.

At municipal ward level, the committees with have ward councilor/corporator, three local residents as members, including one member each from the BC and SC/ST communities and ward officer.

The committees, which are required to create awareness on the Indiramma Housing Scheme, will report to the concerned MPDO or municipal commissioner if any irregularities or errors occur in selection of beneficiaries.