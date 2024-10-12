QQSUDA proposes to create iconic tourism centres in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), established to oversee development in the Old City, has proposed the creation of iconic tourism centres on a global scale.

The project will be funded through the Union government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments (SASCI).

QQSUDA plans to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), provide financial advisory services and serve as an independent engineer for the works.

According to official sources, the selected agency will conduct a reconnaissance survey and finalise site boundaries in consultation with town planning, engineering and revenue officials.

They will also perform a total station survey using DGPS and prepare ground-validated drawings, including mapping of existing buildings and structures.

Meanwhile, the transaction advisor will handle financial planning, review similar projects executed under the PPP/annuity model in Telangana and India and draw relevant insights for this project.

Additionally, they will prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP) that defines the project scope, eligibility criteria and evaluation methods, ensuring approval from the competent committee. They will also assist QQSUDA in the tender process, evaluation and agency selection.

The independent engineer will review the work programme provided by the executing agency, support the client in grounding the project, monitor tests conducted by the agency and oversee trial runs before the project becomes operational.

Project components

Conservation of the remaining facade at the Pathergatti stone arcade.

Construction of a tourism/cultural centre.

Conservation and development of Sardar Mahal near Charminar as a cultural centre.

Facade development at Laad Bazaar.

Conservation, restoration and rejuvenation of Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam, Charminar.

Construction of an iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj on the Musi river.

Construction of an iconic pedestrian bridge on the eastern side of Nayapul bridge on the Musi river.