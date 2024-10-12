'Quality education now within reach of all': Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Ushering in a new era in the state’s education sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka laid foundation stones for Young India Integrated Residential Schools at Kondurg and Madhira, respectively, on Friday. Simultaneously, foundation stones were laid at 28 other places.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone in Kondurg village in Shadnagar Assembly constituency, the CM said that his government was committed to providing quality education. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the education sector and focusing mainly on constructing BRS offices in the 33 districts of the state.

Exuding confidence that Young India Integrated Residential Schools would ensure a better future for the students in the state, Revanth said: “We made the promise of providing quality education and medical care to the poor apart from solving the unemployment problem in Telangana. The previous government deprived children from economically poor backgrounds of education. The BRS government closed around 5,000 state-run schools in Telangana. In contrast, my government has decided to provide quality education to the poor.”

Reforming the edu sector

He said that his government was reforming the entire education system. “That was the reason the process of teacher promotions and transfers was expedited,” he CM said.

He also accused the government run by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of presenting Budgets worth a cumulative `22 lakh crore and borrowing Rs 7 lakh crore. “However, the BRS government did not spend even Rs 10,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools,” he charged.

Revanth recalled that former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao introduced the policy of residential schools in 1972. People like Burra Venkatesham rose to the rank of IAS due to the visionary thinking of PV, the chief minister said.

“I have respect for RS Praveen Kumar. I don’t mind which political party he belongs to. Why is he objecting to the setting up of Young India Integrated Schools in 25 acres with crores of rupees? Doras (feudal lords) deprived the poor of education and medical care. These leaders joined hands with the doras and are criticising the government’s efforts to provide quality education to students. Should SCs, STs and BCs lead their lives herding sheep and goats?” he asked.

The CM said that KCR’s policy was that only his family members rule the state. “Why should only children of the poor herd sheep while KCR’s family rule the state?” he asked.