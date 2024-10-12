'Quality education now within reach of all': Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Ushering in a new era in the state’s education sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka laid foundation stones for Young India Integrated Residential Schools at Kondurg and Madhira, respectively, on Friday. Simultaneously, foundation stones were laid at 28 other places.
Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone in Kondurg village in Shadnagar Assembly constituency, the CM said that his government was committed to providing quality education. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the education sector and focusing mainly on constructing BRS offices in the 33 districts of the state.
Exuding confidence that Young India Integrated Residential Schools would ensure a better future for the students in the state, Revanth said: “We made the promise of providing quality education and medical care to the poor apart from solving the unemployment problem in Telangana. The previous government deprived children from economically poor backgrounds of education. The BRS government closed around 5,000 state-run schools in Telangana. In contrast, my government has decided to provide quality education to the poor.”
Reforming the edu sector
He said that his government was reforming the entire education system. “That was the reason the process of teacher promotions and transfers was expedited,” he CM said.
He also accused the government run by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of presenting Budgets worth a cumulative `22 lakh crore and borrowing Rs 7 lakh crore. “However, the BRS government did not spend even Rs 10,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools,” he charged.
Revanth recalled that former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao introduced the policy of residential schools in 1972. People like Burra Venkatesham rose to the rank of IAS due to the visionary thinking of PV, the chief minister said.
“I have respect for RS Praveen Kumar. I don’t mind which political party he belongs to. Why is he objecting to the setting up of Young India Integrated Schools in 25 acres with crores of rupees? Doras (feudal lords) deprived the poor of education and medical care. These leaders joined hands with the doras and are criticising the government’s efforts to provide quality education to students. Should SCs, STs and BCs lead their lives herding sheep and goats?” he asked.
The CM said that KCR’s policy was that only his family members rule the state. “Why should only children of the poor herd sheep while KCR’s family rule the state?” he asked.
Congress is the party for and of the poor: Revanth
The chief minister asserted that the Congress was the only party that provided opportunities to the weaker sections. “Congress is the party for and of the poor,” he said.
“BRS leaders have not yet learnt any lessons from their poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in which the party drew a blank. Wondering why Praveen Kumar is toeing the same line,” the chief minister said.
He said that segregating children from SC, ST, BC and minority backgrounds would poison their minds at school level.
“That is the reason why the government is establishing Integrated Residential Schools where all sections of students study together, irrespective of caste and religion,” the chief minister said.
‘Transformation of society’
Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister, after laying foundation stone for Integrated Residential School in Govindapuram in Bonakal mandal in Madhira Assembly segment of erstwhile Khammam district, said that the new institutions would transform society.
Addressing a meeting later, Vikramarka said that these integrated schools were conceptualised with the fundamental Congress ideology to take society forward without divisions and disparities on the basis of caste and religion and to develop society as one big joint family.
The Congress government is also formulating policies to bring revolutionary changes in the education and medical sectors and budgetary allocations were made accordingly, he said.
The deputy CM clarified that with the construction of integrated residential schools, existing SC, ST, Minority, and general residential schools would not be closed down. The existing residential schools for different communities would continue and permanent buildings would be constructed for them, he reassured.
Vikramarka said that the state government was working to achieve the goal of establishing an egalitarian society in the state.
Recalling that he studied in a state-run school, the deputy CM said that they developed models of integrated residential schools with a view to ensure no one ever faced any small hardship that he had faced during his time as a student.
The state government will spend Rs 5,000 crore this year for the Integrated Residential Schools, with the idea being providing corporate school education in state-run schools.
A common sports ground for all students, dining hall, open auditorium for entertainment, cricket ground, football stadium and other amenities will be provided in these integrated schools. The intention is to ensure no student should feel deprived of any facility, he said.
Congress to reveal candidate for graduates MLC poll by month-end
\Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Congress will announce its candidate for the ensuing Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad graduates MLC election by the end of this month. During a video conference with the party leaders from Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad and Adilabad, the CM asked the party cadre and leaders to work hard to ensure the Congress candidate’s victory in the MLC poll.
He also suggested that a coordination committee be appointed by October 15 and collect views of all stakeholders in Lok Sabha constituencies that fall under this graduates segment.